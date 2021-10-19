Galera’s phase III stumble staggers the stock

Based on positive phase IIb data from 2020 for avasopasem manganese (GC-4419) in treating severe oral mucositis (SOM) in patients with locally advanced head and neck cancer, Galera Therapeutics Inc. had been confident about phase III data for the selective small-molecule dismutase. However, the phase III Roman trial failed to hit its primary endpoint of reduction in the incidence of SOM. Mel Sorensen, Galera’s CEO, expressed his surprise at the results and said the company is evaluating the next steps for the program.