Natera launches Prospera Lung transplant assessment test

Natera Inc. added its Prospera assessment for lung transplant patients to its portfolio, joining the company’s tests for rejection of kidney and heart transplants. The test uses donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) to detect acute rejection as well as chronic rejection and infection in stable patients. Results of the VALID study presented at CHEST 2021 demonstrated that the Prospera Lung test had a negative predictive value of 97.33%, sensitivity of 89.06% and area under the curve of 0.91.