J&J sides with UK’s F-star over long-time partner Genmab to develop next-gen bispecifics

With only three bispecific antibodies on the market, potential for the technology remains largely untapped. Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen Biotech Inc. is trying to change that. In a new deal with U.K.-based F-star Therapeutics Inc., it’s seeking develop a new generation of bispecifics for undisclosed targets.