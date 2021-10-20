With only three bispecific antibodies on the market, potential for the technology remains largely untapped. Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen Biotech Inc. is trying to change that. In a new deal with U.K.-based F-star Therapeutics Inc., it’s seeking to develop a new generation of bispecifics for undisclosed targets. Though Janssen has already worked with Genmab A/S to develop the lung cancer bispecific drug Rybrevant (amivantamab) and the blockbuster Darzalex (daratumumab), this time it’s decided to partner with F-star in a deal that could generate up to $1.35 billion in milestone payments on top of a $17.5 million up-front fee. F-star could also receive tiered mid-single-digit royalties.

Emerald city: Radius-Menarini phase III in breast cancer hits both primary endpoints

The Menarini Group and Radius Health Inc.’s phase III Emerald study of elacestrant monotherapy vs. the standard of care in treating estrogen receptor-positive/HER2-negative advanced or metastatic breast cancer hit its two primary endpoints. The study’s top-line data showed statistically significant progression-free survival in both the overall population and in patients with tumors harboring estrogen receptor (ER) 1 mutations. Elacestrant, a selective ER degrader, was fast-tracked by the FDA in 2018 and now the companies are planning regulatory submissions in the U.S. and the European Union in 2022. Radius stock (NASDAQ:RDUS) rose strongly at midday as shares were trading 25% higher.

RTF letter for Barth syndrome therapy nicks Stealth shares

Stealth Biotherapeutics Corp. received a refusal to file (RTF) letter from the FDA regarding its NDA for elamipretide, a drug candidate targeting mitochondria in the treatment of the rare genetic disorder, Barth syndrome. The agency said the NDA lacked an adequate and well-controlled trial providing evidence of effectiveness, saying a phase II study of the candidate was negative during the randomized, double-blind portion and the trial's open-label extension was neither adequate nor well controlled. Regulators did not explain why SPIBA-001, the positive phase III trial comparing the phase II results to a retrospective natural history control that was the main basis for the NDA, would be considered insufficient. Stealth's team is considering next steps and expects to offer an update early next month. At midday, shares of the Boston-based company (NASDAQ:MITO) traded at $1.24, down about 10%.

Drug developers lose traction as Dow Jones holds steady

Biotech stocks and the overall market have taken divergent paths in the past month, not unlike what was seen throughout 2020, except this time, they are moving in opposite directions. While BioWorld’s Drug Developers Index (BDDI) appeared to be on the upswing only a month ago, it quickly changed course in the final weeks of September. It is still up by 2.98% for the year, but it has lost more than half of the 7% gain seen at the end of August. Similarly, the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index is showing only a 2.44% gain this year, contrary to 11.39% on Aug. 31.

Cerecin raises $40M for Alzheimer’s phase III, preps for potential South Korean IPO

Cerecin Inc. has raised $40 million in an oversubscribed round of financing, paving the way for a potential listing in South Korea. Proceeds of the financing will fund the expansion of the company’s current studies and support the planning and initiation of a global phase III study of its lead candidate, tricaprilin, in Alzheimer’s disease.

Chipscreen’s PPAR pan-agonist Bilessglu wins NMPA nod for treatment of type 2 diabetes

Shenzhen Chipscreen Biosciences Co. Ltd.’s Bilessglu (chiglitazar), a peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor (PPAR) pan-agonist globally for the treatment of type 2 diabetes, has received marketing approval from the NMPA in China. The drug is Chipscreen's first non-oncology product.

Also in the news

