Cerecin raises $40M for Alzheimer’s phase III, preps for potential South Korean IPO

Cerecin Inc. has raised $40 million in an oversubscribed round of financing, paving the way for a potential listing in South Korea. Proceeds of the financing will fund the expansion of the company’s current studies and support the planning and initiation of a global phase III study of its lead candidate, tricaprilin, in Alzheimer’s disease.