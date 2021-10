SERDaintly positive: Radius-Menarini phase III in breast cancer hits primary endpoints

The Menarini Group and Radius Health Inc.’s phase III Emerald study of oral elacestrant as a monotherapy vs. standard of care in treating estrogen receptor-positive/HER2-negative advanced or metastatic breast cancer hit its two primary endpoints. The study’s top-line data, according to the companies, showed statistically significant progression-free survival in both the overall population and in patients with tumors harboring estrogen receptor 1 mutations.