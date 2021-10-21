BioWorld - Thursday, October 21, 2021
Analysis finds VC investment in diagnostics took $9.3B hit in four years after Mayo

Oct. 20, 2021
By Mark McCarty
Patent subject matter eligibility has emerged as arguably the most controversial patent policy theme of the past two decades, one which has been most keenly felt in the world of in vitro diagnostics (IVDs). A new study pending publication suggests that venture capital (VC) investment in IVDs would have been $9.3 billion higher in the four years following the Supreme Court’s decision in Mayo v. Prometheus, a finding which the author said leads inevitably to the conclusion that the subject matter eligibility crisis “should receive Congress’ immediate attention.”
