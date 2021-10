FDA authorizes boosters for Moderna, J&J vaccines; clears mix-and-match use

As largely expected, the FDA on Oct. 20 authorized the use of booster doses for COVID-19 vaccines from Moderna Inc. and Johnson & Johnson, in line with last week’s Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee (VRBPAC) meetings. It also cleared the way for “mix-and-match” boosters, allowing eligible people to receive boosters from any of the FDA-approved vaccines, regardless of which vaccine they received originally.