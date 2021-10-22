Everly Health seals third acquisition of the year with women’s health startup Natalist

The parent company of digital health unicorn Everlywell Inc. is expanding its portfolio of women’s health products through the acquisition of Charleston, S.C.-based startup Natalist Inc. The purchase marks Everly Health’s third acquisition of the year following agreements to buy national clinician network PWN Health and home lab testing company Home Access Health Corp. Financial terms of all deals were not disclosed. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Everly Health will add Natalist’s suite of reproductive products to its existing tests for menopause, fertility hormones and sexual health.