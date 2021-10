Zerigo snaps up $43M in series B funding for connected phototherapy system

Prospects for Zerigo Health Inc. brightened with a series B fundraising round that brought in $43 million to support expansion of the company’s at-home ultraviolet B phototherapy system for chronic skin conditions. The connected system enables a physician to ensure the prescribed dose is delivered while freeing patients from the thrice-weekly office visits often required for treatment of psoriasis, vitiligo and eczema.