Japan's latest big health care listing of 2021 stumbles out of the gate

Medical device maker PHC Holdings Corp. listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange recently, raising around ¥20 billion (US$175 million). The listing was touted as the biggest IPO in Japan since 2018 but crashed spectacularly. The Tokyo-based company listed on the bourse’s First Section, and saw its shares slide 18% to ¥2,651 per share in their debut on Oct. 14. They were up 1.28% to ¥2,685 at the close of trade on Oct. 21. The 460 million shares that were issued priced at the bottom of a ¥3,250 to ¥3,500 range.