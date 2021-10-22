BioWorld - Friday, October 22, 2021
Japan's latest big health care listing of 2021 stumbles out of the gate

Oct. 21, 2021
By Gina Lee
Medical device maker PHC Holdings Corp. listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange recently, raising around ¥20 billion (US$175 million). The listing was touted as the biggest IPO in Japan since 2018 but crashed spectacularly. The Tokyo-based company listed on the bourse’s First Section, and saw its shares slide 18% to ¥2,651 per share in their debut on Oct. 14. They were up 1.28% to ¥2,685 at the close of trade on Oct. 21. The 460 million shares that were issued priced at the bottom of a ¥3,250 to ¥3,500 range.
