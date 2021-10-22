Omni strikes again in false claims case against MD Spine Solutions

Enforcement against false claims filed with federal health care programs continues to snare a number of testing clinics as demonstrated by the recent news that a clinical lab has come to terms with federal prosecutors over urine drug testing. MD Spine Solutions LLC, of Reno, Nevada, has agreed to pay up to $16 million to settle allegations that it performed unnecessary urine drug tests, a case brought to the attention of the courts not by a former employee, but by Omni Healthcare Inc., which has been active in the False Claims Act space, thus highlighting the hazards of third-party litigation to clinical lab operators.