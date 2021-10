Family affair: Pfizer says its COVID-19 vaccine works well in those ages 5 through 11

Pfizer Inc. said that, in children aged 5 through 11, the COVID-19 vaccine it co-developed with Biontech SE showed 90.7% efficacy against all variants of concern following two doses. The data were included in briefing documents filed ahead of a full discussion at the FDA’s Vaccines and Related Biological Products advisory committee meeting set for Oct. 26.