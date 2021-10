Oncopeptides stock craters as it pulls melanoma drug Pepaxto from U.S. market

DUBLIN – Oncopeptides AB has withdrawn its troubled melanoma drug Pepaxto (melphalan flufenamide) from the U.S. market, less than eight months after receiving an accelerated approval from the FDA. The move comes less than a week before the FDA’s Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee was due to consider the drug’s safety profile because of data anomalies that surfaced over the summer.