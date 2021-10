FXR remixer

Metacrine lifts needle on NASH, channels effort in IBD

Metacrine Inc.’s departure, in the wake of mixed phase IIa results, from the fiercely competitive nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) space with farnesoid X receptor (FXR) agonist MET-642, put a serious dent in shares and brought implications for other players. The San Diego-based firm’s stock (NASDAQ:MTCR) closed at $1.63, down $2.20, or 57%, as its plans to shift emphasis from NASH to inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) were made known.