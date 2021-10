Quantum raises $48M to commercialize surgical robotics in liver cancer

PARIS – Quantum Surgical SAS has closed $48 million in funding to finance the commercial launch of its integrated robotics platform for percutaneous treatment in liver cancer. The round was led by Hong Kong-based Ally Bridge Group who invested $24 million, or half the total amount raised. Three banks also participated in this funding round: The European Investment Bank, Bpifrance and Caisse d’Epargne Languedoc Roussillon.