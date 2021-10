Iceni Diagnostics seeks sweet spot in COVID-19 diagnostics with glycan technology

Iceni Diagnostics Ltd. is accelerating efforts to commercialize a diagnostic for detecting COVID-19 using sugars rather than antibodies. Lateral flow diagnostics (LFDs) have been widely used during the COVID-19 pandemic to diagnose people with an active infection. The tests use antibodies, which attach to the SARS-COV-2 virus but Iceni’s Host-Pathogen Glycan Recognition technology has been touted as a potential alternative due to its polymer approach.