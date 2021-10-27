Other news to note for Oct. 26, 2021

Biopharma happenings in Asia-Pacific, such as deals and partnerships, grants, preclinical data and other news in brief: Algernon, Antengene, Aslan, Astrazeneca, Atreca, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Calithera, Canbridge, China Resources Double-Crane, Daiichi Sankyo, Enanta, Galecto, Histoindex, I-Mab, Immunome, Incyte, Inflarx, Inovio, Legochem, Ligand, Marinomed, Merck, Novavax, Oncodesign, Scriptr Global, Shandong Luoxin Pharmaceutical Group Stock, Shionogi, Specialized Therapeutics Asia, Takeda, Tiumbio, United, Wave Life Sciences.