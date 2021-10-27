BioWorld - Wednesday, October 27, 2021
Innovent’s PD-I inhibitor meets primary endpoint in phase III NSCLC study

Oct. 26, 2021
By Doris Yu
No Comments
Innovent Biologics Co. Ltd.’s phase III Orient-31 trial for sintilimab in EGFR-mutated nonsquamous non-small-cell lung cancer (nsqNSCLC) met its primary endpoint. In combination with anti-VEGF antibody Byvasda (bevacizumab biosimilar injection) and chemotherapy, the treatment improved progression-free survival vs. chemotherapy alone. “The detailed results of Orient-31 will be released in 2021, and Innovent will file for the new drug application for that indication around early 2022,” Ronnie Ede, chief financial officer and executive director at Innovent, told BioWorld.
BioWorld Asia Clinical Cancer China