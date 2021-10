Japanese companies make headway in domestic vaccine R&D

The race for a Japan-made COVID-19 vaccine is heating up as players make progress with their trials. Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd. recently shared the results from its phase I/II trial for DS-5670, its mRNA vaccine. The mRNA vaccine candidate initiated studies in March 2021. The findings showed that in terms of immunogenicity, both neutralizing activity and IgG titer increased after the vaccination.