If the FDA authorizes a 10-mcg dose of the Pfizer Inc.-Biontech SE vaccine for use in children ages 5 through 11, parents may have a lot to think about in determining when to have their children vaccinated. One of the questions that came up at the Oct. 26 meeting of the FDA’s Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee is why parents of an 11-year-old shouldn’t wait until their child is 12 and eligible for the full 30-mcg dose – or vice versa. In the trial used to support Pfizer’s pediatric emergency use authorization request, there were three breakthrough infections in the vaccine arm, all of which were in 10- and 11-year-olds. However, most of the COVID-19 cases in the placebo arm also were in the older children, Pfizer’s William Gruber told the adcom. He added that even though the higher dose already has been authorized for 12- to 15-year-olds, the company is exploring use of the lower dose in that group.

Cambrian plans to use its $100M series C to fight age-related diseases

Cambrian Biopharma Inc., of New York, said it closed on an oversubscribed series C that brought in $100 million to develop its pipeline of therapies designed to treat and prevent age-related diseases. The company, founded in 2019, has now raised $160 million. It describes itself as a distributed development company and said it plans to initial three clinical trials in the next 18 months. James Peyer, Cambrian’s CEO and a company co-founder, is also a founder and managing partner at Apollo Ventures, a venture capital firm that invests across the U.S. and Europe. The financing was co-led by Anthos Capital and Salt Fund, with participation from existing investors Apeiron Investment Group, Future Ventures, Moore Capital and others.

Quanta raises $60M series C to support preclinical RAF1- and KRAS-targeting candidates

Quanta Therapeutics Inc., a company developing therapies for RAS-driven cancers, closed $60 million in series C financing led by Surveyor Capital and Vida Ventures. The South San Francisco-based company said it would use proceeds from the financing to advance oncology-focused programs targeting RAF1 and KRAS through clinical candidate selection, IND filing and on to initial proof of concept. The company was founded in 2018 by Sofinnova Investments, alongside co-founder and life sciences sector veteran Frank McCormick, a professor at the University of California, San Francisco.

Series A bags $55M for Mozart’s work with CD8 T-cell network

Mozart Therapeutics Inc. made its debut with a $55 million series A financing to advance work based on the CD8 T-cell regulatory network, discovered to play an important role in surveillance, recognition and elimination of inappropriately activated autoreactive and pathogenic immune cells. Seattle-based Mozart is taking aim at autoimmune and inflammatory disease. The round was led by Arch Venture Partners along with Sofinnova Partners. Additional backers include Eli Lilly and Co., MRL Ventures Fund (the early stage therapeutics-focused fund of Merck & Co. Inc.), Leaps by Bayer, Altitude Life Science Ventures and Alexandria Venture Investments.

China issues guidelines to accelerate new drug development

China’s Center for Drug Evaluation released a draft guide on clinical trials of drugs for rare disease as part of an ongoing push to encourage new drug development and nudge developers to focus on biomarkers, pharmacometrics and patient-reported outcomes. Both are needed to continue moving China’s R&D capabilities up the value chain and on par with the capabilities of other countries that are at the forefront of new drug development.

Also in the news

