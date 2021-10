China issues guidelines aimed at accelerating new drug development

China’s Center for Drug Evaluation (CDE) released a draft guide on clinical trials of drugs for rare disease as part of an ongoing push to encourage new drug development and nudge developers to focus on biomarkers, pharmacometrics and patient-reported outcomes. Both are needed to continue moving China’s R&D capabilities up the value chain and closer to being on par with the capabilities of other countries that are at the forefront of new drug development.