VRBPAC says yes to pediatric vaccine, cautions against mandates

The FDA’s Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee (VRBPAC) voted 17-0, with one abstention, that the benefits of Pfizer Inc.-Biontech SE pediatric formulation of its two-dose COVID-19 vaccine outweigh its risks for children ages 5 through 11. Many of those votes came with caveats, as the VRBPAC members struggled with the unknowns of the vaccine and the fear that schools would mandate its use, even though it would still be considered experimental if the FDA grants it an emergency use authorization.