Quanta raises $60M series C to support preclinical RAF1- and KRAS-targeting candidates

Quanta Therapeutics Inc., a company developing therapies for RAS-driven cancers, closed $60 million in series C financing led by Surveyor Capital and Vida Ventures. The South San Francisco-based company said it would use proceeds from the financing to advance oncology-focused programs targeting RAF1 and KRAS through clinical candidate selection, IND filing and on to initial proof of concept.