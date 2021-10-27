BioWorld - Wednesday, October 27, 2021
Simbiosys secures $15M investment for Tumor Scope platform

Oct. 26, 2021
By Catherine Longworth
Precision cancer care company Simbiosys Inc. has raised $15 million to accelerate development of its Tumor Scope software platform for management of solid tumors. The application enables oncologists to virtualize cancer tumors and simulate a patient’s response to specific drug therapies by combining artificial intelligence with biophysical simulations. The technology models the impact of drug delivery, drug sensitivity, metabolism and spatial heterogeneity and provides data that can be used to inform individual treatment plans.
