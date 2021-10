AI change control draft a second-tier entry in FDA guidance agenda for 2022

The FDA’s device center has posted its annual fiscal year guidance agenda, and there are several carry-over items from fiscal 2021. The most conspicuous element of the FY 2022 agenda may be that a draft guidance for change control for artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms rates an entry on the B list rather than the A list, suggesting that the draft is not likely to emerge any time in the next 12 months.