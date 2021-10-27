Shares of Cortexyme Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) plunged $42.57, or 73%, to trade midday at $15.12 after the company reported top-line results from its phase II/III trial called Gain. The double-blind, placebo-controlled effort was designed to evaluate the efficacy of atuzaginstat (COR-388), an orally administered small molecule that targets gingipain proteases from the bacterium Porphyromonas gingivalis, against mild to moderate Alzheimer’s disease. The trial fell short on its co-primary endpoints, but a prespecified subgroup showed a dose response.

Angion falls on trial miss; cardiac surgery-associated kidney injury data expected soon

Shares of Angion Biomedica Corp. (NASDAQ:ANGN) tumbled more than 50% after a top-line readout showed its phase III study testing ANG-3777 failed to hit the primary endpoint in patients receiving deceased donor kidney transplants who were at risk of developing delayed graft function. The partnership between San Francisco-based Angion and Vifor Pharma Group, which picked up rights to ANG-3777 for nephrology indications last year, remains unchanged as the pair await data from a phase II study in acute kidney injury associated with cardiac surgery involving cardiopulmonary bypass, expected later this quarter.

Secarna and Denali expand CNS partnership as big pharma’s demand for antisense drugs grows

Secarna Pharmaceuticals GmbH & Co. KG and Denali Therapeutics Inc. have expanded a central nervous system research partnership as the gene silencing field heats up. Marburg, Germany-based Secarna, and Denali of San Francisco, are combining their respective antisense oligonucleotide and blood-brain barrier transport technologies to tackle CNS diseases under an agreement signed last fall. That agreement has now been expanded to add several additional discovery and research programs across a range of indications.

FTC rule puts mergers in industries with history of alleged anticompetitive behavior back in its crosshairs

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has restored a rule that requires prior authorization for any mergers that affect a market that was the subject of previous allegations of attempted anticompetitive behavior. The agency’s press release on the change seems to respond to the decision by Illumina Inc. to complete its acquisition of Grail Inc. and its multicancer screening test, as indicated by the statement that the policy would address the behavior of companies that see little risk to their long-term market strategies despite FTC opposition to an acquisition.

EMA advises on use of registry data in studies

To help better utilize real-world data in drug development, the EMA issued a guideline this week addressing the methodological, regulatory and operational aspects of using registry-based studies to support regulatory decision-making. The guideline focuses on studies involving disease or condition registries to evaluate a drug’s benefit-risk and advises on data collection, data quality management and data analysis to achieve higher quality evidence. “There can be significant differences in requirements for types, structures and processing of data across existing registries. These often present challenges in the assessment of the suitability of existing registries to be used in clinical studies,” the regulator said.

New gene therapy consortium takes aim at rare diseases

Targeting the thousands of rare inherited diseases that have no treatments, the newly launched Bespoke Gene Therapy Consortium plans to optimize and streamline the gene therapy development process. Comprised of the NIH, FDA, 10 biopharma companies and five nonprofits, the consortium will leverage experience with platform technology and standardize processes to accelerate gene and vector manufacturing and production. The NIH and the private partners will contribute about $76 million over five years to support projects funded by the consortium. “Most rare diseases are caused by a defect in a single gene that could potentially be targeted with a customized or ‘bespoke’ therapy that corrects or replaces the defective gene,” NIH Director Francis Collins said.

FDA’s OPDP to explore impact of “targeted MoA” in drug ads

As part of its ongoing research into drug advertising, the FDA’s Office of Prescription Drug Promotion (OPDP) is proposing a study investigating the influence of “targeted” mechanism of action (MoA) claims in ads, as well as graphics and disclosures that provide context about a drug’s MoA. The study would explore how various presentations affect consumer and physician understanding of the targeted MoA of a drug, the perception of a drug’s benefits and risks, attention to risk information and interest in the drug. The proposed research would build on focus groups OPDP conducted with consumers and health care providers in 2014 that suggested the use of the word “targeted” in drug promotions creates an impression that the drug would be safer and more effective than other similar treatments.

Antengene partners with Legochem Biosciences to co-develop ADCs

Antengene Corp. Ltd. has formed a partnership with Legochem Biosciences Inc. to jointly develop new antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) primarily for cancer. The partners will integrate antibodies from Antengene with Legochem’s ADC technology. Antengene has an option to license the global rights of the ADCs and, if their development efforts succeed, commercialize products of the collaboration.

