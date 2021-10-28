Angion looking to CSA-AKI data after top-line miss in phase III kidney transplant trial

Shares of Angion Biomedica Corp. tumbled more than 50% Oct. 27 on disappointing top-line data from its phase III study testing ANG-3777’s ability to improve organ function in patients receiving deceased donor kidney transplants. The company’s management, however, remained cautiously optimistic that the safety results and signals of biological activity could bode well for an exploratory phase II study testing the drug in acute kidney injury associated with cardiac surgery involving cardiopulmonary bypass, which is expected to read out later this quarter.