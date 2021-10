Industry submits $1.65B counterproposal package for next device user fee schedule

Negotiations between the FDA’s device center and the med-tech industry over the next device user fee schedule are dragging on, but the gap between the two sides may have narrowed. The FDA had previously proposed a package that ran more than double the current total user fee volume, and industry has responded with a proposal that would provide the agency with $1.65 billion in user fees over five years, leaving the two sides with a gap of more than $800 million to bridge.