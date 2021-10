Coloscape demonstrates 100% specificity for colorectal cancer

Diacarta Inc.’s diagnostic assay, Coloscape, could be the first to meet the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Service (CMS)’s strict standards for Medicare coverage of a liquid biopsy for colorectal cancer screening if results seen in a Plos One study are borne out in larger trials and the test gets the nod from the FDA. That is a lot of ifs, but the study posted strong results: 100% specificity and 92.2% sensitivity for cancer and 95% specificity and 62.5% sensitivity for precancerous lesions.