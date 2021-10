Mauna Kea begins marketing its new generation of real-time in vivo cell imaging technology in US and Europe

PARIS – Mauna Kea Technologies SA reported the commercial launch of a new generation of its in vivo cellular imaging for diagnostics in gastroenterology. At the same time, the company is deploying its new needle-based and miniprobe-based multidisciplinary confocal laser endomicroscopy platform in the U.S., as well as in France, Germany and Italy.