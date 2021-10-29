Hinge gets a leg up with $600M investment in digital musculoskeletal solution

Digital musculoskeletal health company Hinge Health Inc. kicked its fundraising into high gear this year, reporting $400 million in a series E round and $200 million in a secondary investment today. It closed a $300 million series D just last January. The San Francisco-based company has now raised more than $1 billion and achieved a valuation in excess of $6.2 billion. Returning investors Tiger Global and Coatue Management led the series E, while new investors Alkeon and Whale Rock took a stake in the company with their $200 million. Investors in the series D and previous rounds included Atomico, Insight Partners, Quadrille, 11.2 Capital, Lead Edge Capital, Bessemer Venture Partners and Heuristic Capital.