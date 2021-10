Four more IPOs make strides as a powerful 2021 nears its close

Entrada Therapeutics Inc. is the largest of four biopharmas making new moves on IPOs as the company upsized its offer from 7.5 million to 9.07 million shares priced at $20 each. Last year saw $22.48 billion in biopharma IPOs, a record, according to BioWorld stats. Aside from a record-setting 2020, this year’s IPO total far outpaces every other year in the past decade. With the end of 2021 in sight, there have been 110 completed global biopharma IPOs totaling $18.13 billion.