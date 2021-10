FDA teams up with authorities in UK, Canada on GMLPs

The world of artificial intelligence (AI) regulation is still in its infancy, but a number of agencies are nonetheless keen on harmonization for at least some of this policymaking task. The FDA announced recently that it has joined with Health Canada and the U.K. Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency to develop a series of 10 guiding principles for good machine learning practices (GMLP), thus answering one of the key questions facing developers of these algorithms.