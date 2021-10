Tilak Healthcare lands €7M for mobile game treating retinal diseases

Tilak Healthcare SAS has received €7 million (US$8.08 million) from investors to push commercialization of its mobile game and vision monitoring platform, Odysight. The CE marked class I device is prescribed by ophthalmologists to remotely monitor age-related visual impairment and includes daily visual tests to stimulate cognitive and visual abilities. A rollout of the mobile game has already commenced in France.