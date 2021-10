FDA awards EUA to Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for children

The FDA has granted emergency use authorization (EUA) to the COVID-19 vaccine created by Pfizer Inc.-Biontech SE for use in children ages 5 through 11. This is the first EUA for a COVID-19 vaccine to be awarded for this group of roughly 28 million children in the U.S. and it comes after weeks of lengthy debate among experts about the wisdom of targeting the young demographic.