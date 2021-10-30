3D Systems acquires Volumetric for up to $400M, expands organ bioprinting program

3D Systems Inc. acquired Volumetric Biotechnologies Inc. as part of its plan to expand its organ bioprinting program. The deal entails a $45 million upfront payment with an additional $355 million linked to meeting milestones “planned between now and 2035, and aligned with key points in the development process,” Volumetric President and CEO Jeffrey Graves told BioWorld. Houston-based Volumetric has focused on building replacement organs through bioprinting and created an approach that produces complex vasculature using light-based bioprinting.