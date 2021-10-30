BioWorld - Saturday, October 30, 2021
3D Systems acquires Volumetric for up to $400M, expands organ bioprinting program

Oct. 29, 2021
By Annette Boyle
No Comments
3D Systems Inc. acquired Volumetric Biotechnologies Inc. as part of its plan to expand its organ bioprinting program. The deal entails a $45 million upfront payment with an additional $355 million linked to meeting milestones “planned between now and 2035, and aligned with key points in the development process,” Volumetric President and CEO Jeffrey Graves told BioWorld. Houston-based Volumetric has focused on building replacement organs through bioprinting and created an approach that produces complex vasculature using light-based bioprinting.
BioWorld MedTech Deals and M&A 3D printing Artificial organ