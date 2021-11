Bioplus Interphex Korea 2021: Plant-based vaccines, therapeutics could be way forward for COVID-19, future pandemics

Plants could be an alternative vaccine platform for both COVID-19 and future pandemics, shaking up a biologics sector that is currently mostly protein-based. South Korean company Bioapplications Inc., for example, is aiming to have a plant-derived booster shot for COVID-19 in the clinic in 2022.