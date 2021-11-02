LONDON – Just nine months on from announcing the close of its $6.9 million seed round, Dunad Therapeutics Ltd. has landed a potential $1.3 billion deal with Novartis AG to discover and develop orally available protein degradation drugs. The cash is, of course, backend-loaded, but Dunad is getting a handy $24 million up-front payment and equity investment, and will receive full funding for the research. In the collaboration, the Cambridge, U.K.-based company will generate small-molecule drugs against four targets and will be responsible for seeing them through to lead optimization. Novartis will provide target and ligand expertise, plus access to assays and disease models.

CDC advisory committee on the brink of recommending Pfizer-Biontech COVID-19 vaccine for children

Mere days after the FDA awarded emergency use authorization to the Pfizer Inc.-Biontech SE COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 through 11, the CDC’s advisory committee is meeting today to review evidence and then make its own recommendation. The CDC’s director, Rochelle Walensky, is watching over the committee’s shoulder, as she made introductory comments to open the meeting and noted that pediatric hospital admissions due to COVID-19 were highest during the most recent wave that was dominated by the Delta variant. In that age group, there have been 1.9 million cases of COVID-19 requiring about 8,300 hospitalizations. A vote from the committee is expected by the end of the day, Eastern time in the U.S., and Walensky has been known to make final agency recommendations within hours of the committee’s adjournment.

Clene’s phase II in ALS misses endpoints, but encouraging MUNIX signals turn up

Shares of Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) took a hit, trading midday at $4.42, down $1.08, or 19%, after the firm reported top-line data from a phase II trial testing gold nanocrystal suspension CNM-Au8 as a disease-modifying treatment for people with early amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). The trial called Rescue-ALS did not meet the primary or secondary endpoints – Motor Unit Number Index (MUNIX) and forced vital capacity – at week 36. Other findings, though, were characterized as “provocative” by an analyst during the company’s conference call. These included an efficacy signal for the MUNIX endpoint at week 12 (p=0.057). Also, in a prespecified analysis in the subset of limb onset ALS, CNM-Au8 demonstrated a significant treatment effect in MUNIX at week 12 (p=0.0385) and a trend for improvement at week 36 (p=0.0741).

Biopharma financings reach $100B-plus marking 2021 as second-best year

A comparison of the first 10 months of every year going back to 2000 indicate that the volume and value of IPOs and of venture capital financings are at their highest levels in 2021. Private placements and other similar financings are coming in second to last year, while follow-on offerings – the weakest type of financing this year – fall at about fourth place. Altogether, the biopharma industry has raised $100.89 billion so far this year, which is 47% more than the third highest year (2015’s $68.42 billion) and down by about 25% from 2020’s full-year amount of $134.5 billion.

Interchangeables a big part of BsUFA III

With the U.S. biosimilar pathway firmly developed, industry and the FDA are turning their focus to interchangeables in the next rendition of the biosimilar user fee agreement (BsUFA). The proposed BsUFA III commitment letter negotiated between the biosimilar industry and the agency calls for the FDA to issue a series of four foundational guidances needed to advance the development and marketing of interchangeables. The FDA also committed to a demonstration project to research the data needed to meet the safety standards for determining interchangeability with a reference biologic. The goal of BsUFA III is to address current clinical needs while looking to the future, Patrizia Cavazzoni, director of the FDA’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Research, said in opening a Nov. 2 public meeting on proposed enhancements to the agreement.

Astrazeneca and Saga Diagnostics link up for assay development agreement

Astrazeneca plc has signed an agreement with liquid biopsy testing company Saga Diagnostics AB to develop dPCR assays. Lund, Sweden-based Saga Diagnostics will develop Sagasafe dPCR assays toward undisclosed methylated targets for analysis of tissue samples and liquid biopsies. The assay is part of Saga’s portfolio of “ultrasensitive technologies,” comprising Sagasign for personalized monitoring of cancer burden and minimal residual disease.

Also in the news

