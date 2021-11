CDC advisory committee recommends Pfizer-Biontech COVID-19 vaccine for children

In a move that had been expected, the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices unanimously recommended the Pfizer Inc.-Biontech SE COVID-19 vaccine as safe and beneficial for children ages 5 through 11. The recommendation, coming from a 14-0 vote, is the committee’s way of reassuring the American public that the vaccine is safe, according to committee member Beth Bell, clinical professor in the School of Public Health at the University of Washington in Seattle.