Clene’s phase II gold nanocrystal data mined; prospects good ore bad in ALS?

Though Wall Street may not have caught on to the value of Clene Inc.’s phase II results with gold nanocrystal suspension CNM-Au8 in amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), CEO Rob Etherington said his firm is “truly excited” about the data, which bode well for the next stage of development, already underway.