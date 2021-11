MHRA invites e-cigarette makers to submit their products for approval as medical devices

LONDON – The U.K. Medicines and Healthcare products Agency (MHRA) is inviting manufacturers to submit electronic cigarettes for approval as medical devices, after drawing up new guidance on the standards that will be required for approval. The move means the U.K. could become the first country in the world where e-cigarettes are available on prescription as smoking cessation aids.