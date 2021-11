FDA advisory panel sees a role for Endologix AFX devices despite FDA’s safety concerns

The FDA convened a Nov. 2 advisory panel to review the data for the AFX2 by Endologix LLC, of Irvine, Calif., with some indication that the agency believes the data suggest a poor benefit-risk ratio when used in treatment of abdominal aortic aneurysms (AAAs). The panel concluded that the benefits of the device do outweigh the risks for some patients, although the applicable patient population is likely to be smaller than is currently seen in clinical practice.