FDA grants clearance for Magstim TMS platform Horizon 3.0

The FDA has granted Magstim Co. Ltd. 510(k) clearance for its transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) platform Horizon 3.0. TMS is a series of repetitive, focused magnetic pulses, used to stimulate brain cells. The noninvasive therapy has been touted as a cost-effective treatment for depression and is typically prescribed when antidepressants have failed, or the side effects are too disruptive to a patient’s lifestyle.