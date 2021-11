Biopharma stocks boosted by pandemic, pressured by changing landscape

Although the Bioworld Biopharmaceutical Index has recovered slightly within the last month, it is showing only a small gain since the start of the year. Up by 2.82%, it is somewhat in line with the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index gain of 4.83%, but significantly beneath the broader markets. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, for example, was up by 17.03% at the end of October.