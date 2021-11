Jubliee Biotech prepares smartwatch platform Jubiwatch for FDA clearance

Jubliee Biotech Co. Ltd. is hoping to get FDA clearance with Jubiwatch, its smartwatch and medication management platform. “We aim to obtain FDA pre-submission between April and June 2022, and hopefully hit the U.S. market at the end of 2023,” Sung Kyoung Lee, CEO at Jubliee Biotech, told BioWorld.