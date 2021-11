Allara sees huge demand for PCOS diagnostic with 10,000 women on waitlist

Allara Health Inc. officially launched its diagnostic test for polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) this week, but word of mouth has already established a waitlist of more than 10,000 women. The diagnostic tool evaluates a full panel of hormonal and metabolic markers, which are used with patient-reported symptoms, to diagnose the increasingly common condition.