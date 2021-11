Wall Street Staar-struck by Sangamo’s early phase I/II Fabry data

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. rolled out pleasing preliminary data from the first four patients treated in the phase I/II study known as Staar, evaluating isaralgagene civaparvovec, or ST-920, a gene therapy for Fabry disease. Results as of the Sept. 17, 2021, cutoff date from the four patients in the first two dose cohorts showed that the drug was generally well-tolerated, and all four patients exhibited above normal alpha-galactosidase A activity.