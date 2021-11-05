Just a day after the world's first approval of Merck & Co. Inc.'s oral antiviral for COVID-19 positioned it to offer a new way to keep high-risk adults with the infection out of the hospital, Pfizer Inc. is stopping a phase II/III trial of its oral antiviral, Paxlovid, early for "overwhelming efficacy." Interim results showed the combination of PF-07321332 and ritonavir reduced the risk of hospitalization or death by 89% vs. placebo in non-hospitalized high-risk adults with COVID-19. The company said it will submit the data as part of its ongoing rolling submission for emergency use authorization for the treatment “as soon as possible.” Company shares (NYSE:PFE) rose 8.2% by midday after experiencing pressure Thursday alongside Moderna and other vaccine makers over worries that pills might reduce ongoing vaccine uptake.

Deciphera walloped on phase III surprise with Qinlock in second-line GIST

Shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) plunged $26.52, or 73%, to trade midday at $9.49 on top-line results from the phase III study called Intrigue with Qinlock (ripretinib) in gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST) previously treated with kinase inhibitor Gleevec (imatinib, Novartis AG). The study did not meet the primary endpoint of improved progression-free survival compared with kinase inhibitor Sutent (sunitinib, Pfizer Inc.), standard of care. Qinlock, a broad-spectrum KIT and PDGFR-alpha blocker, was approved in May 2020 for fourth-line GIST, and hopes – as well as expectations – were high that its label could broaden to include second-line. CEO Steve Hoerter said during a conference call with investors that Deciphera will conduct a “thorough review of the portfolio” and then decide next steps.

Double trouble: Calithera stops telaglenastat development

Calithera Biosciences Inc.’s stock (NASDAQ:CALA) was taking a severe beating at midday, with shares down about 50%, due to its phase II stumble of telaglenastat in treating non-small cell lung cancer. An interim analysis failed to find a clinical benefit, so the company decided to discontinue the study and development of the glutamine inhibitor. The failure brings a tough year nearly to a close for the company and the therapy. In early January, a metastatic renal cell carcinoma trial once expected to pave a path to registration for telaglenastat failed to show a benefit from the drug in an analysis of a pivotal phase II study. The company said it now plans to focus on its newly acquired targeted oncology compounds sapanisertib and mivavotinib. It also has an ongoing phase I trial of CB-280, an arginase inhibitor for treating cystic fibrosis.

Gene in 60% of people of South Asian ancestry doubles the risk of COVID-19 death

LONDON – Researchers have pinpointed a little-studied gene as responsible for doubling the risk of respiratory failure in COVID-19 and shown exactly how it exerts its effect. The gene, leucine zipper transcription factor like 1 (LZTFL1) is activated by a single base pair change on chromosome 3 that occurs in 60% of people of South Asian ancestry and 15% of people of European ancestry. The researchers said this could partly explain the impact of COVID-19 in the Indian subcontinent, and the excess deaths relative to the population as a whole that has been seen in South Asian communities in some countries.

Glycoera closes $49M A round to usher in new era in glycoengineering

DUBLIN – As its name suggests, Glycoera AG aims to kickstart a new era in protein glycoengineering, and it has closed a CHF45 million (US$49 million) series A round to further its ambition of developing biologic drugs with defined glycosylation profiles that are an intrinsic aspect of their mechanisms.

Ausbiotech presents blueprint for a decade of industry growth, sustainability

PERTH, Australia – The basis around all investment is a narrative – a story – and the Australian biopharmaceutical industry has come together to develop a new narrative that shows it can generate long-term economic growth and social capital as the country emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic. The Biotechnology Blueprint presents a shared industry-developed vision for the next decade

Clover raises $260M in Hong Kong IPO

Sichuan Clover Biopharmaceuticals Inc. raised HK$2.03 billion (US$260.17 million) in its Hong Kong Stock Exchange debut. The bulk of the funds will be used in the research and development of the company’s core products, including COVID-19 vaccine S-Trimer (SCB-2019), second-generation COVID-19 vaccine candidates, and SCB-808, a biosimilar to Enbrel (etanercept, Amgen Inc.).

Also in the news

