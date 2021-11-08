New positive phase III study results for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s COVID-19 monoclonal antibody cocktail show a single dose reduced the risk of contracting the virus by 81.6% during a two- to eight-month follow-up period. In the eight-month assessment, none of the participants were hospitalized for COVID-19 and there were no deaths. REGEN-COV is administered subcutaneously in a 1,200-mg dose. Previous results from the study, a collaboration with the Regeneron and the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, limited to only a one-month follow-up had shown an 81.4% risk reduction, which was the study’s primary endpoint. The strong data go along with Pfizer Inc.’s recent positive results for its oral antiviral, Paxlovid, hinting that COVID-19 therapeutics could begin cutting into vaccine’s margins.

GSK strengthens its case for daprodustat in CKD-associated anemia

Results from two pivotal phase III trials testing Glaxosmithkline plc's oral hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase inhibitor daprodustat against anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) found the candidate helped both non-dialysis and dialysis patients improve or maintain hemoglobin levels without increased cardiovascular risk vs. standard-of-care erythropoietin stimulating agents. Despite the positive data, what future it might face in the U.S., where the same-class drug roxadustat garnered an FDA complete response letter, remained an open question. Analysts suggested an FDA advisory committee meeting was likely.

Autolus revives fortunes with monster $250M investment from Blackstone

After a shaky start to the year, Autolus Therapeutics plc has revived its fortunes after Blackstone Life Sciences invested up to $250 million to fund development of its CAR T-cell technology and its lead drug targeting acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL). 2021 started with London-based Autolus announcing its headcount would be cut by 20% to reduce its cash burn, after enduring problems at its manufacturing site in Stevenage, Hertfordshire, that caused delays to development of its technology. After raising $115 million with a public offering and getting planning permission for a new manufacturing facility in Stevenage since then, the Syncona portfolio company has finished the year in style with one of the largest ever private investments in a U.K. biotech.

Marengo closes $80M A round to harness novel antibody-mediated T-cell activation for cancer

Marengo Therapeutics Inc. is opening up a new front in the war on cancer by selectively deploying a tumor-infiltrating subpopulation of T cells, which can be activated by a newly identified, antibody-based mechanism. The Cambridge, Mass.-based company is taking forward a scientific concept that has been germinating for several years at founding investor and company creator ATP, which has now launched the firm with an $80 million series A round. Marengo is gearing up for a first clinical trial in 2022. “It’s a new chapter in T-cell biology,” CEO Zhen Su told BioWorld.

Chinook, Vera data in IgAN at Kidney Week prompt speculation about odds

Chinook Therapeutics Inc. rolled out positive data from an ongoing phase I/II trial with BION-1301 in IgA nephropathy (IgAN) at the American Society of Nephrology Kidney Week, sparking further guesswork about competition in the space. Vera Therapeutics Inc. also offered results at the meeting. BION-1301, a monoclonal antibody targeting the APRIL ligand, proved well-tolerated and demonstrated rapid, sustained reductions in mechanistic biomarkers in patients with IgAN, including free APRIL, IgA and Gd-IgA1 levels. The candidate turned up >50% proteinuria reduction in patients with IgAN after three to six months of treatment, with further reductions in two patients given the drug through one year.

Hanmi hands global rights of myeloid kinome inhibitor to Aptose for $420M

Aptose Biosciences Inc. has bought over the worldwide rights to Hanmi Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.’s myeloid kinome inhibitor in a deal worth up to $420 million. Seoul, South Korea-based Hanmi has granted Aptose exclusive worldwide rights to HM-43239 for all indications. The candidate was developed for relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia. In return, Hanmi will receive an up-front payment of $12.5 million, which includes $5 million in cash and $7.5 million in Aptose shares. Hanmi is also eligible to receive up to $407.5 million in future milestone payments, but this is dependent on the achievement of certain clinical, regulatory and sales milestones across several potential indications, as well as tiered royalties on net sales.

Biopharma deals in 2021 on track to beat top year

A surge in deal activity over the last few months has placed 2021 in the running for beating 2020, the best year on record, and becoming the top year for the biopharma industry to date. BioWorld has recorded 1,680 deals valued at $167.39 billion in 2021 vs. 1,744 deals valued at $159.98 billion by this point last year. That puts 2021 ahead by about 5% on deal values. Less impressive are mergers and acquisitions this year. The industry has completed 135 M&As worth $93.03 billion vs. 119 worth $160.52 billion during the same timeframe of 2020. M&A values are down 42% year over year, although the difference would not be quite as drastic if not for last year’s $63 billion acquisition by Abbvie Inc. of Allergan plc.

Fed Circuit: Venue in Hatch-Waxman not a policy choice

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit once again shot down an effort to broaden where Hatch-Waxman suits can be filed. In agreeing that a lower court had properly dismissed Celgene Corp. v. Mylan Pharmaceuticals Inc., the Federal Circuit reiterated that since the filing of an abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) is the alleged infringement under Hatch-Waxman, the proper venue for filing a suit is “where an ANDA-filer submits its ANDA to the FDA” – not “wherever future distribution of the generic is contemplated.” Celgene had filed its infringement suit in federal court in its home state of New Jersey, claiming that the effects of the infringement would be felt there and that Mylan had sent a paragraph IV notice letter from West Virginia to Celgene’s New Jersey headquarters.

Also in the news

Acurx, Affimed, Aft, Alnylam, American Gene Technologies, Amyris, Ascentage, Ascletis, Astrazeneca, Azurity, Bayer, Bioarctic, Blade, Boehringer Ingelheim, Bristol Myers Squibb, Bugworks, Cocrystal, Crinetics, Curis, Cybin, Cytodyn, Deepcure, Diamedica, Diamond, Eli Lilly, Ensysce, Eton, Eyegate, Galmed, Glaxosmithkline, Hansa, Innovent, Ionctura, Ionis, Kalvista, Kukbo, Liquidia, Moberg, Neoimmunetch, Neurona, Nkgen, Novartis, Ocugen, Oncoinvent, Oncology Pharma, Oramed, Organicell, Orthogon, PDS, Petros, Pieris, Prelude, Q32, Quoin, Reata, Redhill, Regeneron, Rome, Sanofi, Seelos, Selecta, Servier, Soligenix, Suzhou Alphamab, Syncona, Teva, TFF, Timber, Urovant, Vasomune